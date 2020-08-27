Robert Alexander Stewart Buys 20,000 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Stock

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Director Robert Alexander Stewart bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,346. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Alexander Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Robert Alexander Stewart bought 16,500 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $456,555.00.

Shares of JBGS opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.26, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.66.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.26). JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 1.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 28,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 155,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

