Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,624 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,039 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 108.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,772,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,093,000 after purchasing an additional 47,094 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,286 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Several research firms have commented on RIO. Investec downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $61.42. 23,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,497. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average of $52.68. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.