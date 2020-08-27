RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CEO Sells $2,833,400.00 in Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.34, for a total value of $2,833,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,180,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vladimir Shmunis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 21st, Vladimir Shmunis sold 49,817 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $14,436,468.43.

Shares of RNG opened at $290.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $120.03 and a 12 month high of $306.46. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.05 and a beta of 0.62.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 89.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 378.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on RingCentral from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on RingCentral from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.69.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

