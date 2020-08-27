Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price target increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.59% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$30.00 to C$30.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

TSE:RCH opened at C$36.42 on Tuesday. Richelieu Hardware has a one year low of C$20.51 and a one year high of C$36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$33.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.24. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 30.30.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$248.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$237.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.4099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.70, for a total value of C$107,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,765,186.50. Also, Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 15,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.64, for a total transaction of C$489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$85,853.72. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,019,610.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

