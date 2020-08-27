Richard J. Simoncic Sells 3,802 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $412,098.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,856.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $107.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.80 and a 200 day moving average of $92.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $113.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.64.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

