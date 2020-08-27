Richard H. Fearon Sells 40,550 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Stock

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,488,586.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $102.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $105.78. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Eaton from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

