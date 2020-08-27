Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

RYTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.13.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.96, a quick ratio of 15.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $25.86.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.12. Equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Todd Foley sold 97,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $2,467,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 25,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $558,275.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,508 shares of company stock worth $5,097,634 over the last three months. 9.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,319,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,735,000 after buying an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,542,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,918,000 after buying an additional 1,448,900 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,265,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,487,000 after buying an additional 107,881 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,954,000 after buying an additional 260,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after buying an additional 45,181 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

