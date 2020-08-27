Resimac Group Ltd (ASX:RMC) to Issue $0.02 Final Dividend

Resimac Group Ltd (ASX:RMC) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th.

Resimac Group has a 1 year low of A$0.40 ($0.29) and a 1 year high of A$1.70 ($1.21). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is A$1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,397.26, a quick ratio of 344.59 and a current ratio of 344.59.

Resimac Group Company Profile

Resimac Group Ltd, a non-bank financial institution, provides residential mortgage solutions in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Australian Lending Business, New Zealand Lending Business, and Paywise Business. It offers prime and specialist lending products; and home loans, loans for investors, land and construction loans, and bridging loans, as well as refinancing/debt consolidation services.

