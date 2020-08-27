Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Public Storage’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Public Storage in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.08 EPS.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.42 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.69.

NYSE PSA opened at $208.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.12. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $266.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.50 and its 200 day moving average is $199.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

In related news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total value of $201,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,603.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total transaction of $53,848.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $657,028. 13.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.