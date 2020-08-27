Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Estee Lauder Companies Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 24th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.33.

EL stock opened at $216.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The firm has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 449,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after purchasing an additional 65,446 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 393,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,709,000 after buying an additional 307,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $442,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $360,339.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. Insiders have sold 58,595 shares of company stock worth $12,060,652 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

