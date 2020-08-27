Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) CEO Donald W. Slager Sells 32,748 Shares

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) CEO Donald W. Slager sold 32,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $2,982,032.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,149,958.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $92.04 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 13.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,209,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,770,000 after purchasing an additional 91,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

