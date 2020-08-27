Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOKY traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.84. 13,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.90. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $37.53.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

