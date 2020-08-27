Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RTOKY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rentokil Initial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOKY opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

