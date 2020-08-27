Regis Resources Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:RRL)

Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Regis Resources has a fifty-two week low of A$2.90 ($2.07) and a fifty-two week high of A$6.18 ($4.41). The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 14.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$4.41.

In related news, insider Jim Beyer purchased 30,890 shares of Regis Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.35 ($3.82) per share, for a total transaction of A$165,261.50 ($118,043.93).

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, evaluates, and develops gold projects in Australia. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated to the west of Sydney in Central West New South Wales.

