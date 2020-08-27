Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Trading Up 5.7%

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) was up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.39 and last traded at $30.97. Approximately 351,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 440,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGNX shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Regenxbio in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 8.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regenxbio Inc will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 14,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $599,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Regenxbio during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,856,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Regenxbio by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 45,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Regenxbio by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Regenxbio by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

