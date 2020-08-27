Reece Ltd (ASX:REH) Plans $0.06 Final Dividend

Reece Ltd (ASX:REH) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of A$9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 20.05. Reece has a 1-year low of A$7.75 ($5.54) and a 1-year high of A$11.99 ($8.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Get Reece alerts:

Reece Company Profile

Reece Limited engages in importing, wholesaling, distributing, marketing, and retailing plumbing, bathroom, heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, and refrigeration products in Australia and New Zealand. It also provides specialized services; and supplies plumbing and bathroom products to volume home builders and commercial developers, as well as specialized products and services for irrigation contractors, landscape designers, pool builders, and home owners.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Reece Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reece and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.