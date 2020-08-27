Reece Ltd (ASX:REH) Plans $0.06 Final Dividend

Reece Ltd (ASX:REH) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of A$9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 20.05. Reece has a 1-year low of A$7.75 ($5.54) and a 1-year high of A$11.99 ($8.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.20.
Reece Company Profile
