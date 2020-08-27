Redflex Holdings (ASX:RDF) Insider Mark Talbot Buys 533,573 Shares

Redflex Holdings (ASX:RDF) insider Mark Talbot acquired 533,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$208,093.47 ($148,638.19).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.39. The company has a market cap of $59.66 million and a P/E ratio of -6.37. Redflex Holdings has a 52-week low of A$0.32 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of A$0.69 ($0.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

About Redflex

Redflex Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides automated traffic enforcement products and services in the North America, Australia, and internationally. The company offers outsourced traffic enforcement programs; develops and manufactures a range of digital photo enforcement solutions, including red light cameras, speed cameras, and school bus stop arm camera systems; and owns and operates networks of digital speed and red-light cameras.

