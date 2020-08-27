Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cisco Systems (CSCO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO):

8/13/2020 – Cisco Systems had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Cisco Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $41.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Cisco Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Cisco Systems had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

8/13/2020 – Cisco Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Cisco Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Cisco Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cisco is well positioned to benefit from robust demand for identity and access, advanced threat and unified threat management security solutions fueled by coronavirus crisis-induced high growth in Internet traffic. Moreover, solid uptake of Webex video conferencing and business productivity offerings on account of COVID-19 induced work-from-home demand environment remains noteworthy. Additionally, strong growth in Meraki, and strength across WiFi 6 products and Catalyst 9000 family of switches remain positives. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, weak demand for server solutions remains a woe. Further, sluggishness in the commercial, service provider and enterprise end markets on soft IT spending and coronavirus crisis-induced supply chain constraints are likely to weigh on the top line.”

8/10/2020 – Cisco Systems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2020 – Cisco Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/24/2020 – Cisco Systems is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Cisco Systems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Cisco Systems was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Cisco Systems was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $42.19. 76,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,210,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.79.

Get Cisco Systems Inc alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,869 shares of company stock worth $895,356. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.