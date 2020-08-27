Raymond James Reiterates Buy Rating for Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AQUA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.10.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, CFO Benedict J. Stas sold 33,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $742,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors Lp Aea sold 6,369,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $129,613,871.20. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,417,091 shares of company stock worth $130,666,769. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7,868.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 13,848 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 55,114 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,688,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,613,000 after acquiring an additional 338,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 66,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

