Raymond James Reiterates Buy Rating for Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on AQUA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.10.
Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, CFO Benedict J. Stas sold 33,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $742,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors Lp Aea sold 6,369,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $129,613,871.20. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,417,091 shares of company stock worth $130,666,769. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7,868.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 13,848 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 55,114 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,688,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,613,000 after acquiring an additional 338,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 66,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.
