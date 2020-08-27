Raymond James Initiates Coverage on argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a report published on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARGX. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of argenx from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $230.11.
Shares of ARGX opened at $233.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 1.16. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $103.75 and a fifty-two week high of $272.74.
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.
