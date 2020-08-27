Raymond James Initiates Coverage on argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a report published on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARGX. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of argenx from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $230.11.

Shares of ARGX opened at $233.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 1.16. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $103.75 and a fifty-two week high of $272.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the second quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 11.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the second quarter valued at about $9,589,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 24.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 1,460.0% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,840,000 after buying an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

