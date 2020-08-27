Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Raven Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

NASDAQ RAVN opened at $24.33 on Thursday. Raven Industries has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $883.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

RAVN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Raven Industries in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Raven Industries in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

In other Raven Industries news, Director Jason M. Andringa purchased 3,000 shares of Raven Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $60,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,482. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.