R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink raised R1 RCM from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded R1 RCM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded R1 RCM from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.57.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Shares of RCM stock opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.61, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.66.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The healthcare provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 182.08%. The company had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Michael C. Feiner sold 71,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,107,677.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,030 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.