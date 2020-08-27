Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qutoutiao from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Qutoutiao from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

QTT opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. Qutoutiao has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $722.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Qutoutiao had a negative net margin of 43.29% and a negative return on equity of 2,417.23%. The business had revenue of $202.24 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Qutoutiao will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Qutoutiao during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

