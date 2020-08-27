Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) CFO Sells $65,991.08 in Stock

Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) CFO J Michael Dodson sold 12,266 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $65,991.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

QMCO remained flat at $$5.78 on Thursday. 239,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,532. Quantum Corp has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. Quantum had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Quantum Corp will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Quantum by 220.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 52,039 shares in the last quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Quantum by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 555,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 77,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Quantum in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

