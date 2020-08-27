Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) CAO Lewis W. Moorehead Sells 4,465 Shares

Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 4,465 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $24,021.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OTCMKTS:QMCO remained flat at $$5.78 during trading hours on Thursday. 239,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,532. Quantum Corp has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Quantum had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Quantum Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

QMCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Quantum in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QMCO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quantum during the first quarter worth $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quantum in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Quantum by 324.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Quantum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 0.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.