Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO Sells $123,480.00 in Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,500 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $123,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $128,520.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,230 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $104,199.80.

On Tuesday, July 21st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,636 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $84,009.32.

On Thursday, July 16th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 4,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $125,730.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $135,350.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $147,840.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $137,450.00.

On Monday, June 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,331 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $91,002.92.

Shares of Quanterix stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $35.97. 152,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,761. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Quanterix Corp has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $37.77. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Quanterix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Quanterix in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 46.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Quanterix in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 32.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

