Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on QIWI. ValuEngine raised shares of Qiwi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Qiwi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Qiwi from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Qiwi from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.33.

NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Qiwi has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $44.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $43.78. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Qiwi will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. This is a boost from Qiwi’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Qiwi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QIWI. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Qiwi by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,617,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 286,605 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Qiwi by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 716,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 208,808 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Qiwi by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 297,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 194,392 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Qiwi by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 413,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 175,765 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiwi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

