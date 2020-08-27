QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QAD Inc. operates as a global provider of enterprise software applications, professional services and application support for manufacturing companies. The Company’s core product QAD Enterprise Applications is an integrated suite of software applications deployable in computer infrastructures, on demand and on premise deployment as well underlying databases, hardware platforms and operating systems. Solution suites offered are- QAD Standard Financials and QAD Enterprise Financials; QAD Customer Management; QAD Manufacturing suite; QAD Supply Chain; QAD Service and Support; QAD Enterprise Asset Management; QAD Transportation Management; QAD Analytics. Additionally, QAD also offer services for customer support; implementation; on demand and application management; migration and upgrade; and business consulting. Industries catered by the Company include automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, industrial products and life sciences. QAD Inc is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QADA. ValuEngine lowered QAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded QAD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered QAD from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on QAD from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of QAD in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.75.

QADA opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.62. QAD has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.82 million, a PE ratio of -65.44 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, CEO Anton Chilton sold 10,067 shares of QAD stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $434,089.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,416.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Lender sold 8,523 shares of QAD stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $349,613.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,353,163.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QAD during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in QAD in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in QAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in QAD by 37.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in QAD by 57.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 48.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

