Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a report issued on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.68.

Shares of DLTR opened at $104.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.56. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $119.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 262,081.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,740,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,809,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,320,000 after purchasing an additional 77,346 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 65.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,007,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,947 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.1% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,720,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,144,000 after purchasing an additional 181,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,486,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,406,000 after purchasing an additional 148,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.