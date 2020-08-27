Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line Boosted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note issued on Sunday, August 23rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s FY2020 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ODFL. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.42.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $199.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $104.61 and a 12 month high of $200.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $1,595,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,533,000 after buying an additional 45,344 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,654,000 after buying an additional 1,296,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

