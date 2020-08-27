Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Medtronic PLC Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medtronic in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.78.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $104.08 on Thursday. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

