Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRPL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -151.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.95. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $27.75.

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,618,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $16,993,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,789,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,288,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth $371,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 679.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 82,812 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 90.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 926,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,669,000 after purchasing an additional 440,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 22.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 78,986 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 66.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 51,105 shares during the period. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

