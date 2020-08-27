Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 52.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PSTG. Raymond James increased their price target on Pure Storage from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cfra upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.05.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.62. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $403.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 9,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $170,172.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,086 shares of company stock worth $3,425,161. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 514.9% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 52,269 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth about $892,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 11.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,892,000 after buying an additional 117,354 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth about $1,061,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 3.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 412,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 13,236 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

