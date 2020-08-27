Prudential’s (PRU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Prudential (LON:PRU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,182 ($15.44) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,455 ($19.01) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,463 ($19.12) to GBX 1,440 ($18.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. HSBC set a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.08) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,402.36 ($18.32).

Shares of PRU opened at GBX 1,207.50 ($15.78) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,212.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,155.76. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72).

In other news, insider Mark FitzPatrick sold 37,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,260 ($16.46), for a total value of £471,895.20 ($616,614.66). Also, insider Shriti Vadera acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,201 ($15.69) per share, with a total value of £528,440 ($690,500.46). Insiders bought 45,045 shares of company stock valued at $54,186,070 in the last three months.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

