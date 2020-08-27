Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.58.

PTGX opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $22.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $17,898,000. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.2% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,383,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,747,000 after acquiring an additional 722,816 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,472,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 241.9% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,367,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

