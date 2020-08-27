Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%.

Shares of PSEC opened at $5.12 on Thursday. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02.

PSEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

