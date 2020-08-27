Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%.

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSEC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.88.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

