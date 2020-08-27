ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.40

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.40 and last traded at $60.26, with a volume of 178038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average of $41.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

