ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.30

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.30 and last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 4302634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average of $21.29.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 830.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 825,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,970,000 after acquiring an additional 736,531 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 397,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 572.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 360,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 306,654 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,063,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,040,000.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.