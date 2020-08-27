PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,661 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of PROS worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 18.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 70,398 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 165.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 20.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 343,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 57,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 742,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,034,000 after purchasing an additional 26,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in PROS by 55.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 421,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after buying an additional 150,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PROS alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRO shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PROS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PROS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.30.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,625,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $89,260.00. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,245. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.36. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $72.55.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $63.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.