PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.78.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

NYSE:PRO opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.46. PROS has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $63.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PROS will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $89,260.00. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,625,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in PROS by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in PROS by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in PROS by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PROS by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

