Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer Sells 1,522 Shares of Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $45,614.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,131.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Bealer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Thursday, August 20th, Jennifer Bealer sold 281 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $8,767.20.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Jennifer Bealer sold 25,303 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $758,583.94.

Progyny stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.35. 4,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,135. Progyny Inc has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.05.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 7.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 163.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,220,000 after acquiring an additional 678,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 83.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 55,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth $3,181,000. 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.