Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet Sells 5,970 Shares

Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 5,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $12,716.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,181,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,646,507.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Priority Technology alerts:

On Tuesday, August 18th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $22,200.00.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $23,300.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,628 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $10,274.16.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,174 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $4,869.76.

On Monday, July 27th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,426 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $12,913.88.

On Monday, July 20th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $26,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,786 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $5,962.04.

On Monday, July 13th, Sean Kiewiet sold 1,992 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $4,362.48.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Sean Kiewiet sold 1,796 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $4,130.80.

On Monday, July 6th, Sean Kiewiet sold 3,370 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $8,930.50.

NASDAQ PRTH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 59,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,932. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. Priority Technology Holdings has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that Priority Technology Holdings will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Priority Technology stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 829.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,153 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.28% of Priority Technology worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRTH shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.