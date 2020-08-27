Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Holdings Decreased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFG. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,645,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1,041.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 499,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after purchasing an additional 456,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,582,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,072,000 after buying an additional 306,036 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $9,163,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,562,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,386,000 after buying an additional 287,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFG traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.71. 791,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,403. Principal Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $58.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average of $40.20.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Daniel Gelatt acquired 28,148 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.52 per share, with a total value of $999,816.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,668,560.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

