Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PRVL has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Prevail Therapeutics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Prevail Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prevail Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.83.

PRVL stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $428.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.53. Prevail Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 27.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 17.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $310,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 85.0% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $15,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

