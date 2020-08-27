PREMIER FOODS P/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PREMIER FOODS P/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PREMIER FOODS P/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

OTCMKTS PRRFY opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 3.58. PREMIER FOODS P/ADR has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $5.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98.

There is no company description available for Premier Foods PLC.

