Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) Director Alexander Duka Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) Director Alexander Duka acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $11,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.16. 268,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,316. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. Portman Ridge Finance Corp has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $51.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 91.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance Corp will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 28.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 22nd.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

