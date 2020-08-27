POA (POA) Price Tops $0.0447 on Top Exchanges

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. POA has a total market capitalization of $12.47 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Bibox, HitBTC and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, POA has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About POA

POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 278,789,697 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.

POA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bibox, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

