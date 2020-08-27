Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

NYSEAMERICAN PLYM opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.98).

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,066,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit in the first quarter worth about $1,636,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after buying an additional 99,510 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $991,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 61,371 shares in the last quarter.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

