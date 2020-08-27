PlayGame Market Capitalization Reaches $63,070.60 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. PlayGame has a market cap of $63,070.60 and $661.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00130167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.35 or 0.01664428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00199156 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000836 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00151041 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

